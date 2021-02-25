FIL Ltd Acquires 1,447 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 608.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 226,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 83,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.74 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

