Ferrari (RACE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/11/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

2/3/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2021 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

RACE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.41. 290,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,976. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

