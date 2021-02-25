FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $260.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.43 and a 200-day moving average of $256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.