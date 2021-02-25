FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 84 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock opened at $300.94 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.93. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,735 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.