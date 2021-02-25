FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

