FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

