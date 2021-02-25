FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

