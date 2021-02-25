FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,863,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.21 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

