FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $7,973,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $181.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

