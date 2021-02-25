FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

FARO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 51,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,553,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

