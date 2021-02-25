Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $405.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

