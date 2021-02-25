FansTime Price Down 45.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $875,373.78 and approximately $1.01 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00734971 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

