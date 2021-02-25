F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in F5 Networks by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in F5 Networks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

