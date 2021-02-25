Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

NYSE:XOM opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

