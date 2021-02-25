Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $134.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.77.

EXR opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,433,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

