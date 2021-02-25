Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.22

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.22 and last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 5596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,130. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $65,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 373,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

