Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.01. 57,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

