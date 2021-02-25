eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 205.60 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,845,120 shares in the company, valued at $783,970,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jian Cheng sold 6,250 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $368,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,546 shares of company stock worth $26,931,014. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.