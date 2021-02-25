ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.90-4.05 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $81.33 on Thursday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.78.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.
Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.