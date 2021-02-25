ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.90-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $81.33 on Thursday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In related news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,866. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

