EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $258.54 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EXFO by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

