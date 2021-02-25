Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,246,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,359. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Get Exelon alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.