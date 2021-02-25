Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Exelon stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

