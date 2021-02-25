Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 763 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,590.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,326.38.

On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.04.

On Thursday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $21,986.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $245.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in TELA Bio by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

