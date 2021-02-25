Evolution Mining Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:EVN)

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$5.49.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

In other Evolution Mining news, insider James (Jim) Askew 12,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.