Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE EVH opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

