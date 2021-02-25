Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
NYSE EVH opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.40.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.
