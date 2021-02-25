Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

