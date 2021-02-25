Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 11th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of ERRFY opened at $17.75 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.