ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,882 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average volume of 467 call options.

NYSEARCA SPAK traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 446,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,517. ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $35.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

