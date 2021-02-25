Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $283.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

ESS stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.42. 3,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,517. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.36. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $326.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,715,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after buying an additional 332,613 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after buying an additional 213,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

