Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 793,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

