ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Director Sells $211,960.00 in Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $108.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
