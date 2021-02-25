ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Director Sells $211,960.00 in Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $108.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

