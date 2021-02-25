Era Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $239,965.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $118,627.19 and approximately $239,965.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.63 or 0.00752998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00060725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.