Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

