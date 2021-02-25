Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,865. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

