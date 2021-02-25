Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

