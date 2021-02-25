Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 111,883 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

