Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,225 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,298,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

