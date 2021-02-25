Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 22,842.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.