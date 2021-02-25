Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $801,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 449.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

