Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Hershey by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.75.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.