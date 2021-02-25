Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $716,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

