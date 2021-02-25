Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

AMLP stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

