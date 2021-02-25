Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQB. Raymond James increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock opened at C$140.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.71. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$146.26.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total value of C$529,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,105,582.69.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

