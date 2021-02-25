Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

Shares of EQB opened at C$140.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$146.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,867 shares in the company, valued at C$3,020,644.62.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

