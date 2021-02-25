EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 5.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.61. 5,112,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,172,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

