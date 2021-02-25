EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $450.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $377.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.29.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $369.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

