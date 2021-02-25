EOSDT Price Reaches $0.99 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $104,612.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00477619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00072784 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

