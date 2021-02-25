Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.61-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.18 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Envestnet stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.00. 570,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

