Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

