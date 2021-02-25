ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €11.75 ($13.82) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.67 ($11.38).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €9.57 ($11.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €12.31 ($14.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.80 and its 200 day moving average is €7.93.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

